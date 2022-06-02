Vail Resorts (MTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th. Analysts expect Vail Resorts to post earnings of $9.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.70 by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vail Resorts to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTN stock opened at $250.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $221.38 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 145.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,967,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.25.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

