VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.