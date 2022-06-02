Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.34 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) will post sales of $19.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.70 million. Vapotherm posted sales of $20.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year sales of $83.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.35 million to $84.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $97.37 million, with estimates ranging from $94.23 million to $100.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 70.49% and a negative return on equity of 97.73%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vapotherm from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

Shares of VAPO stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 5.37. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $81.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.38.

In related news, Director James W. Liken acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,446.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $78,000. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 92.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 83.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vapotherm by 31.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 32,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 51.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

