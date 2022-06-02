Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $275.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VEEV. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.83.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $175.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.85. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 66.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 412,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $2,142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 141.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,544,000 after acquiring an additional 75,513 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 76.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.