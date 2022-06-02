Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $2.42 on Wednesday, reaching $167.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,416. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.85. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.
In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.06.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.
