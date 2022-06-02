Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $4.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.165-2.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.16-$4.16 EPS.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $279.06.

VEEV stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,717,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,416. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.85.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 141.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,544,000 after buying an additional 75,513 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $17,294,000.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

