Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $4.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.165-2.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.16-$4.16 EPS.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.85.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Bank of America lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $279.06.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 18.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

