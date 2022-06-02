Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $529-531 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $529.20 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.16-$4.16 EPS.

Shares of VEEV traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,416. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.85. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $279.06.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

