Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.48.

Several brokerages have commented on VLDR. Citigroup cut their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Velodyne Lidar has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45.

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 440.65% and a negative return on equity of 73.29%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,000 shares in the company, valued at $166,260. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Barnhart sold 20,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $43,396.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,101,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 135,000 shares of company stock worth $275,400 and sold 19,769,939 shares worth $41,043,022. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,490,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,298,000 after purchasing an additional 639,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after acquiring an additional 23,811 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter valued at about $9,148,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,041,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 229,672 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,329,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.