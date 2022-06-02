Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cheuvreux

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Cheuvreux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OEZVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Get Verbund alerts:

Shares of Verbund stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. Verbund has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

Verbund ( OTCMKTS:OEZVY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter.

About Verbund (Get Rating)

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.