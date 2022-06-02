Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cheuvreux

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Cheuvreux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OEZVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.
Shares of Verbund stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. Verbund has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $24.49.
About Verbund (Get Rating)
VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.
