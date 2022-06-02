Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on VET shares. Desjardins raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,114,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,508,000 after acquiring an additional 209,778 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,658,000 after acquiring an additional 65,689 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,906,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 50.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 624,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.