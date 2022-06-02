Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

Shares of NYSE:VET traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 124,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,176. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,114,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,508,000 after acquiring an additional 209,778 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,658,000 after purchasing an additional 65,689 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,906,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 624,800 shares during the period. 25.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

