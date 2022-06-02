Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at ATB Capital

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective boosted by analysts at ATB Capital to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.50.

VET traded up C$0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$29.17. 1,249,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,195. The company has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 5.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.54. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.06 and a 1 year high of C$30.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$810.18 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 7.1399996 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$198,066.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$266,791.79.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

