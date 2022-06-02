VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

VBNK opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.24 million and a PE ratio of 11.49. VersaBank has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 million. VersaBank had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VersaBank will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VersaBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VersaBank by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in VersaBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in VersaBank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in VersaBank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

