Viasat, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Viasat in a research report issued on Monday, May 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viasat’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VSAT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.67 and a beta of 1.18. Viasat has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Viasat’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,243,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 317,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 267,074 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 265,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 228,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,301,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,681,000 after purchasing an additional 223,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

