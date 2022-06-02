Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Shares of VSCO traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.48. 19,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,538. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $38.48 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 122.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $475,763,000. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,800 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $222,779,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,904,000 after buying an additional 237,651 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,340,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,208,000 after buying an additional 99,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.