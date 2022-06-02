Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $28.16 on Thursday. Victory Capital has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $43.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $230.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 38.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Victory Capital by 66.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Victory Capital by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Victory Capital by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Victory Capital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

