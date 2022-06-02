Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The company is pursuing application of inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma and other virus-related cancers. Viracta Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of VIRX stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.12. 485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,327. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a market cap of $79.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.28 and a quick ratio of 12.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 13,162 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $25,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,767. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,912 shares of company stock valued at $35,933 over the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 1,662.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 53,662 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 23,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

