Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Insider Sells $366,000.00 in Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 480,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Violin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, May 2nd, Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $391,200.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Jonathan Violin sold 3,600 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $68,148.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jonathan Violin sold 26,400 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $499,488.00.

VRDN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.65. 138,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,148. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 360.68% and a negative net margin of 5,014.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 5,399.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $225,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRDN shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

About Viridian Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.