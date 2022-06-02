VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE VHC opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. VirnetX has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $85.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.74.
In other VirnetX news, CEO Kendall Larsen purchased 40,650 shares of VirnetX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 636,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,832.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 44,951 shares of company stock worth $53,810. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.
VirnetX Company Profile (Get Rating)
VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VirnetX (VHC)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.