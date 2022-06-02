Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 78.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLVOF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ VLVOF opened at 5.74 on Thursday. Volvo Car AB has a 1-year low of 5.74 and a 1-year high of 10.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 5.74.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, assembles, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedans and SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand; and electric cars under the Volvo and Polestar brands. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories, as well as sells online.

