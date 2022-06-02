voxeljet (VJET) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of voxeljet (NYSE: VJET) in the last few weeks:
- 5/29/2022 – voxeljet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/21/2022 – voxeljet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – voxeljet had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $9.00.
- 5/13/2022 – voxeljet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – voxeljet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – voxeljet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – voxeljet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – voxeljet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2022 – voxeljet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of VJET stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,989. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.25. voxeljet AG has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.
voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter.
