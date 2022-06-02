W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

WPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.96. 1,231,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,383. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after buying an additional 722,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,568,000 after buying an additional 50,728 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,430,000 after buying an additional 123,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

