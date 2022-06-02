Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WNC. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. Wabash National has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $774.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $546.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.60 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 0.51%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Wabash National by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

