Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several analysts recently commented on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

WNC stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $774.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $546.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

