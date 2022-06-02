Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $43.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WBA. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.70. The company had a trading volume of 81,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,210,703. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $392,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 198,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 61,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

