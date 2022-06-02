WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WKME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WalkMe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:WKME opened at $9.56 on Thursday. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WalkMe during the third quarter valued at $7,303,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter worth about $1,825,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the fourth quarter worth about $19,046,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the fourth quarter worth about $4,430,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

