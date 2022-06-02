WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

WKME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WalkMe from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKME. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WKME opened at $9.56 on Thursday. WalkMe has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $34.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.15 million and a P/E ratio of -5.43.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. WalkMe’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WalkMe Company Profile (Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

