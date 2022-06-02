Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $128.00 at Wolfe Research

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $211.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $109.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.12 and a 200 day moving average of $138.22.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.9% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 4,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.0% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

