Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Truist Financial

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.15.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $109.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.22. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

