Warburg Research Reiterates “€144.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €144.00 ($154.84) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.18% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAE. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($216.13) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($158.06) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €138.00 ($148.39) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of ETR:SAE traded up €5.72 ($6.15) on Wednesday, hitting €102.00 ($109.68). The stock had a trading volume of 151,430 shares. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €65.28 ($70.19) and a twelve month high of €182.00 ($195.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €83.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59.
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.
Further Reading
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.