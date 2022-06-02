Warburg Research Reiterates “€144.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €144.00 ($154.84) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAE. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($216.13) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($158.06) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €138.00 ($148.39) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of ETR:SAE traded up €5.72 ($6.15) on Wednesday, hitting €102.00 ($109.68). The stock had a trading volume of 151,430 shares. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €65.28 ($70.19) and a twelve month high of €182.00 ($195.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €83.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.