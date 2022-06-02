Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Wolfe Research

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $249,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,893 shares in the company, valued at $791,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Leavy bought 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $125,853.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,336.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 206,862 shares of company stock worth $3,959,897. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

