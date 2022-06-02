Wedbush Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 77.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NYSE GME traded up $12.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.00. 6,939,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,292,858. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.88 and its 200-day moving average is $134.60. GameStop has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $344.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of -1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GameStop will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alain Attal purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.91 per share, for a total transaction of $194,865.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Cohen acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.76 per share, with a total value of $10,176,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 11,704.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,125,000 after purchasing an additional 304,312 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in GameStop by 64.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after acquiring an additional 150,130 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 1,640.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 101,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GameStop by 477.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 89,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 24.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after acquiring an additional 83,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

