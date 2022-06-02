Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Converge Technology Solutions (CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE: CTS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/31/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$18.25 to C$14.00.
- 5/12/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions was given a new C$12.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$8.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.50 to C$12.00.
- 4/27/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions was given a new C$14.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its “outperfrom under weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.
- 4/7/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They now have a C$14.50 price target on the stock.
Converge Technology Solutions stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.41. 505,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,526. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$5.88 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.89.
Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$550.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
