Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Converge Technology Solutions (CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE: CTS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/31/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$18.25 to C$14.00.

5/12/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions was given a new C$12.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$8.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.50 to C$12.00.

4/27/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions was given a new C$14.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its “outperfrom under weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/7/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They now have a C$14.50 price target on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.41. 505,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,526. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$5.88 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.89.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$550.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

