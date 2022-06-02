Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Diageo (DGE)

Diageo (LON: DGE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/1/2022 – Diageo had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($35.43) price target on the stock.
- 5/27/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,850 ($48.71) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 5/20/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,150 ($52.51) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 5/18/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/11/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 5/10/2022 – Diageo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,900 ($49.34) price target on the stock.
- 5/4/2022 – Diageo had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($35.43) price target on the stock.
- 5/4/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/27/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,900 ($49.34) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/25/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,650 ($58.83) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 4/25/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($59.46) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/24/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 4,500 ($56.93) price target on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($59.46) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/19/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,350 ($55.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/13/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,350 ($55.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/8/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,600 ($58.20) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co..
- 4/7/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 4,350 ($55.04) price target on the stock.
- 4/6/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($59.46) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/5/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,400 ($55.67) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,622 ($45.82) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,844.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,804.32. The company has a market cap of £83.53 billion and a PE ratio of 27.86. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($41.53) and a one year high of GBX 4,110 ($52.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52.
In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,741 ($47.33) per share, for a total transaction of £8,267.61 ($10,460.03). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 664 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,333.
See Also
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.