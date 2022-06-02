Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Diageo (DGE)

Diageo (LON: DGE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/1/2022 – Diageo had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($35.43) price target on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,850 ($48.71) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/20/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,150 ($52.51) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/18/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/11/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/10/2022 – Diageo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,900 ($49.34) price target on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Diageo had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($35.43) price target on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/27/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,900 ($49.34) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/25/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,650 ($58.83) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/25/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($59.46) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/24/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 4,500 ($56.93) price target on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($59.46) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/19/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,350 ($55.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/13/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,350 ($55.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/8/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,600 ($58.20) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co..

4/7/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 4,350 ($55.04) price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($59.46) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/5/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,400 ($55.67) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,622 ($45.82) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,844.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,804.32. The company has a market cap of £83.53 billion and a PE ratio of 27.86. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($41.53) and a one year high of GBX 4,110 ($52.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,741 ($47.33) per share, for a total transaction of £8,267.61 ($10,460.03). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 664 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,333.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

