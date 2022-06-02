Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) recently:

6/1/2022 – Sportsman’s Warehouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Sportsman’s Warehouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Sportsman’s Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

6/1/2022 – Sportsman’s Warehouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $15.00.

5/17/2022 – Sportsman’s Warehouse is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Sportsman’s Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,152. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $404.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.