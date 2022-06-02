Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tanzanian Gold (TRX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE: TRX) recently:
- 5/29/2022 – Tanzanian Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – Tanzanian Gold is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target on the stock.
- 5/21/2022 – Tanzanian Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – Tanzanian Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – Tanzanian Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – Tanzanian Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Tanzanian Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Tanzanian Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2022 – Tanzanian Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE TRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,528. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $92.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.73. Tanzanian Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.60.
Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter.
