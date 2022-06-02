Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tanzanian Gold (TRX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE: TRX) recently:

5/29/2022 – Tanzanian Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Tanzanian Gold is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target on the stock.

5/21/2022 – Tanzanian Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Tanzanian Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Tanzanian Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Tanzanian Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Tanzanian Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Tanzanian Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Tanzanian Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE TRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,528. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $92.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.73. Tanzanian Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.

