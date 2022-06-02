Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Elastic (ESTC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) recently:

5/31/2022 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $110.00.

5/23/2022 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $60.00.

5/20/2022 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Elastic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

5/10/2022 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $110.00.

5/4/2022 – Elastic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

4/25/2022 – Elastic is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Elastic stock opened at $61.94 on Thursday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Elastic by 2,844.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

