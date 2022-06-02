Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: NBY):

5/29/2022 – NovaBay Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – NovaBay Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $4.25 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – NovaBay Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – NovaBay Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – NovaBay Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – NovaBay Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – NovaBay Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – NovaBay Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NBY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 204,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,216. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.24. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.88.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 47.80% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. On average, research analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

