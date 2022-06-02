Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ: WOOF) in the last few weeks:

5/26/2022 – Petco Health and Wellness was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

5/26/2022 – Petco Health and Wellness was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/25/2022 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $17.00.

5/24/2022 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Petco Health and Wellness is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $26.00.

4/14/2022 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 17.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,614,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,738,000 after purchasing an additional 543,389 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 85,551 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

