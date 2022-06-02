Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ: WOOF) in the last few weeks:
- 5/26/2022 – Petco Health and Wellness was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “
- 5/26/2022 – Petco Health and Wellness was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/25/2022 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2022 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $17.00.
- 5/24/2022 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – Petco Health and Wellness is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $26.00.
- 4/14/2022 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $28.73.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
