Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Given New $26.00 Price Target at HSBC

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at HSBC from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weibo in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. CLSA dropped their price objective on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.
Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.64. Weibo has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $64.70.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 74.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after buying an additional 512,861 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 669.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,117,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 971,853 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo (Get Rating)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
