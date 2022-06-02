Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Given New $26.00 Price Target at HSBC

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at HSBC from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weibo in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. CLSA dropped their price objective on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.64. Weibo has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.58 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 74.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after buying an additional 512,861 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 669.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,117,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 971,853 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo (Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.