Wells Fargo & Company Trims NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Target Price to $85.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s previous close.

NTAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.58.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $381,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $204,555,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in NetApp by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $140,587,000 after purchasing an additional 996,785 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3,085.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,377,000 after acquiring an additional 656,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,709,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

