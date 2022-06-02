Werewolf Therapeutics’ (HOWL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 483.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.13. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $21.67.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOWL. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 75,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

