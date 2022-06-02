Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $80.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.72.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $202,707,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $425,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 445.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,100 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 631.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $412,084,000 after buying an additional 1,063,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

