WEX (NYSE:WEX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Evercore ISI

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.36.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $169.71 on Thursday. WEX has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $208.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.87 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in WEX by 276.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

