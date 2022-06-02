William Blair Comments on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report released on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $26,260.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,798 shares of company stock worth $538,161 in the last three months. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

