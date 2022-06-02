William C. Martin Purchases 10,000 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) insider William C. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,181.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ IMMR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 187,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,347. The company has a market capitalization of $186.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $9.78.
Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 44.06%.
IMMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
About Immersion (Get Rating)
Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immersion (IMMR)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.