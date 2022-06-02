William C. Martin Purchases 10,000 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) insider William C. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,181.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IMMR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 187,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,347. The company has a market capitalization of $186.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $9.78.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 44.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 47,083 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

IMMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

