William J. Colombo Acquires 5,000 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DKS traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.88. The company had a trading volume of 61,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,413. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 15.07%.

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.