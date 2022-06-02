Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.92.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $90.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.62 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 1 year low of $75.03 and a 1 year high of $490.76.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roku by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

