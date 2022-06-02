Wolfe Research Lowers AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $22.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

Shares of T stock opened at $21.22 on Thursday. AT&T has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

